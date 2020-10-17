DUET 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the DU PG answer key 2020 with the question papers of remaining 10 postgraduate programs.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the DU PG answer key 2020 with the question papers of remaining 10 postgraduate programs. The answer key has been released in online mode on the official website of Delhi University.

The candidates who appeared for Delhi university’s DUET 2020 paper may now head towards Delhi university’s official website and download the DU PG answer key using their unique login credentials.

The Dewey 2020 entrance exam comments on September 6 and ended on September 11, 2020.

Steps to download DU PG Answer Key online:

Step 1: Either go to the official website of DU or NTA for the answer key.

Step 2: Open the part of the page for PG admission.

Step 3: Select the hyperlink for the question paper and answer key.

Step 4: Fill in the required details, your application form number and birth date.

Step 5: The DU PG 2020 answer key will appear on the screen in the format of PDF. It may also be downloaded or printed for future reference.

The answer key comes with answers to the questions asked in the DUET examination. Negative marking is followed during the evaluation. For one correct answer, a student is awarded four marks, for one wrong answer, a student is given a -1 mark. Hence, by comparing answers with the answer key, students can predict their probable scores.

