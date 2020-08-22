The NTA, has announced the schedule for the the Delhi University Entrance Test. It will be held from 6th to 11th September in 3 different slots.

DUET 2020 Exam Schedule Released: The NTA, has announced the schedule for the the Delhi University Entrance Test. It will be held from 6th to 11th September in 3 different slots.

Morning: 8 AM to 10 AM

Afternoon: 12 PM to 2 PM

Evening: 4 PM to 6 PM

The entrance exam will be held in 24 different cities around the country. The exact schedule for date-wise and subject-wise exams has been released by the NTA. Read on to find out.

DUET 2020 Exam Pattern

The Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 will be a two hour test which will be held over a computer based mode. The exam would consist of 100 questions with 4 marks for each. The test would also follow negative marking and 1 mark would be deducted for each incorrect answer.

DUET 2020 – Date-wise and Slot-wise Exam Schedule

Date Time Slot Subjects / Courses Sunday, 6 September, 2020 8 AM to 10 AM M.A. in Statistics, M.Sc. Statistics, M.Phil.in Statistics, Ph.D. in Statistics, M.Sc. Geology, M.A. English, M.Phil in Geology., Ph.D. in Geology, M.Phil. in English, Ph.D. in English, M.Sc. Informatics, Ph.D. in Informatics, M.Phil. in Hindustani Music, Ph.D. in Hindustani Music, M.Phil. in Bio-Physics, Ph.D. in Bioâ??Physics, M.A. Environmental Studies and M.Sc. Food & Nutrition. 12 PM to 2 PM M.Sc. Computer Science, M.A. Political Science, M.Phil. in Political Science, Ph.D. in Political Science, M.Sc. Zoology, M.A. Persian, M.Phil.in Persian, Ph.D. in Persian, M.Phil. in Portugese, Ph.D. in Portuguese, Ph.D. in Physical Education, M.A. French, M.A. German, M.A. Italian, M.A. Hispanic, Ph.D in Law, L.L.M., M.Phil. in Zoology, Ph.D. in Zoology and Ph.D. in Computer Science. 4 PM to 6 PM M.Ed., M.Com, M.Phil. in Commerce, Ph.D. in Commerce, M.A. Linguistics, M.Phil. in Linguistics, Ph.D. in Linguistics, M.Sc. Genetics, M.Phil. in Genetics, Ph.D. in Genetics, M.Tech. Microwave Electronics, M.Phil in Education., Ph.D. in Education and M.Phil. in Karnatak Muisc, Ph.D. in Karnatak Music. Monday, 7 September, 2020 8 AM to 10 AM B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication (Only for female students), M.Phil. in African Studies, Ph.D. in African Studies, B.Ed. Special Education (Mental Retardation) (Only for Females), MSc Bio-Physics 12 PM to 2 PM JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics (Shiftâ??I) and M.P.Ed. (Department of Physical Education & Sports Sciences), PhD in Microbiology 4 PM to 6 PM JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics (Shiftâ??II), M.A. Sociology, MA Applied Psychology Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 8 AM to 10 AM M.A. Social Work, M.Phil in Social Work, Ph.D. in Social Work, M.Phil. in Hindi, Ph.D. in Hindi, M.Phil.in Botany, Ph.D. in Botany, M.Phil. in Urdu, Ph.D. in Urdu, M.Phil. in Punjabi, Ph.D. in Punjabi and Ph.D. in Business Economics. 12 PM to 2 PM M.A. Buddhist Studies, M.Phil. in Geography, Ph.D. in Geography, M.Phil. in History, Ph.D. in History, M.Sc. Forensic Science (Department of Anthropology), M.A. Karnatak Music, M.Phil. in Percussion Music, Ph.D. in Percussion Music, M.A. Hindustani Music, M.Sc. Electronics and Ph.D. in Electronics. 4 PM to 6 PM M.A. in LifeLong Learning & Extension, M.Phil. in Adult Continuing Education and Extension, Ph.D. in Adult Continuing Education & Extension, M.A. Hindi, M.Sc. Biochemistry, Ph.D. in Biochemistry and M.A. Percussion Music. Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 8 AM to 10 AM L.L.B 12 PM to 2 PM B.P.Ed. (Department of Physical Education & Sports Sciences) and B.Tech. (IT & Mathematical Innovations) (Cluster Innovation Centre). 4 PM to 6 PM B.Ed. Thursday, 10 September, 2020 8 AM to 10 AM M.Sc. Physics, Ph.D. in Physics, M.A. Philosophy, B.A. (Honours) Humanities & Social Sciences (Cluster Innovation Centre), M.Sc. Anthropology, M.Phil in Anthropology, Ph.D. in Anthropology, M.Sc. Human Development and Childhood studies (Department of Home Science), M.Sc. Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology, Ph.D. in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, M.Sc. Mathematics Education (Cluster Innovation Centre), M.Phil. in Buddhist Studies, Ph.D. in Buddhist Studies and M.A. Arabic. 12 PM to 2 PM M.Sc. Environmental Studies, Ph.D. in Environmental Studies, M.A. Japanese, M.Sc. Development Communication and Extension (Department of Home Science), Ph.D. in Financial Studies, B.El.Ed. (Only for female students), M.Phil. in Library & Information Science, Ph.D. in Library & Information Science (Deptt. of Library & Info. Sc.) and M.A. Geography. 4 PM to 6 PM M.Sc. Chemistry, Ph.D. in Chemistry, M.Phil. in Philosophy, Ph.D. in Philosophy, B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education & Sports Sciences, M.A. Sanskrit, M.Phil. in Sanskrit, Ph.D. in Sanskrit, M.Sc. Operational Research, M.A. in Applied Operational Research, M.Sc. Applied Operational Research, M.Phil. in Operational Research, Ph.D. in Operational Research, Ph.D. in Home Science, M.A. Psychology, Ph.D. in Psychology and M.Phil. in Arabic, Ph.D. in Arabic. Friday, 11 September, 2020 8 AM to 10 AM M.A. Economics, M.Phil in Economics, Ph.D. in Economics, M.Sc./Ph.D. combined degree in Biomedical Sciences & M.Sc. Degree in Biomedical Sciences (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research), Five Year Integrated Course in Journalism (Hindi/English), Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences, M.Sc. Resource Management & Design Application (Department of Home Science) and M.A. Russian Studies. 12 PM to 2 PM M.A. East Asian Studies, Ph.D. in East Asian Studies, M.Sc. Fabric & Apparel Science (Department of Home Science), Master of Library & Information Science, M.A in Mathematics, M.Sc. Mathematics, M.Phil. In Comparative Indian Literature Studies, Ph.D. in Modern Indian Languages & Literary Studies, M.Sc. Microbiology, M.Phil. in Mathematics, Ph.D. in Mathematics, M.A. Tamil, M.A. Bengali and M.A. Comparative Indian Literature. 4 PM to 6 PM M.Phil. in Hispanic, Ph.D in Hispanic, M.Phil. in Italian, Ph.D in Italian, M.Phil. in French, Ph.D in French, M.Phil. in German, Ph.D in German, MCA, B.Ed. Special Education (Visual Impairment), M.Sc. Botany, M.A. History, M.A. Urdu, M.A. Punjabi and M.Phil. in Sociology, Ph.D. in Sociology.

