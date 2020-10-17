DUET PG Answer Keys 2020: NTA has declared DUET PG Answer Keys 2020 for 10 courses. It has also opened the objection window for students to raise any objections against the answer key.

DUET PG Answer Keys 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared DUET PG Answer Keys 2020 for 10 courses. The NTA has also opened the objection window to raise any objections against the answer key. Candidates can check the answer key through the official site at nta.ac.in.

The objection can be raised by candidates from October 16 to October 18, 2020, till 5 pm. Candidates have to make payment to raise objections till October 18, 2020, up to 11.50 pm. The answer key has been released in online mode on the official website of Delhi University.

Know how to raise objections following the steps as below:

Registered candidates must visit the official website nta.ac.in. Click DUET tab on the homepage Enter your form number and date of birth Candidates can download the question paper and answer key Match your respective answers A new page will direct candidates to enter the question IDs of the incorrect answers One need to select the right answers and attaching the supporting documents favouring your answers Candidates will have to make a payment and required processing fee and Submit the application online

You are advised to download the answer key and save for future references in case of any discrepancy.

Also Read: DUET 2020: DU PG Answer Key released, here’s how to download

Also Read: JoSAA 2020: First counselling allotment list declared, know how to check eligibility and results