DUET Entrance exam 2019 @ du.ac.in: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to release the merit-based rank list of the DU entrance test, today, July 19 on the official website, du.ac.in.Candidates who had cleared the examination can check their DU entrance test (DUET) result. Earlier, the DUET was known as DUJAT (DU) joint admission test. Previously, National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the DUET. Rank list will be created on the basis of the scored marks in the entrance exam. The best of four marks secured in the class 12 result will be considered for the qualification of the examination.

The rank holders will be participating in the seat allotment procedure. Based on the ranks, the seats will be alloted to candidates. If one wishes to secure a seat for allotment, they can book the same after paying a fee. A document verification round is also necessary.

DUET rank list 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: PDF will be opened, check rank

If seats are left vacant, they will be moved to the second round of allotment.

DUET rank list 2019: How to book a seat

Step 1: Login after using credentials at du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘apply for admission’

Step 3: Upload the documents which has been sent for examination

Step 4: If a certain college is approved, submit all the original documents in college

Step 5: Pay the fee, book a seat

