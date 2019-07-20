DUET PG result 2019: The National Testing Agency recently announced the DUET PG 2019 results. Candidates can check the DUET PG 2019 result on the official website of NTA @nta.ac.in

DUET PG result 2019: The National Testing Agency announced the DUET PG 2019 results on today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of NTA or click on the link nta.ac.in to visit directly on the homepage of NTA. Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode.

Candidates can download the result or take a hard copy of it for further references. NTA has also released the result for the programmes like MA Sociology, Masters of Education (M.Ed.) and Ma Applied Psychology. Candidates can check all these results on the official website of NTA. The result has been released in the form of a PDF, and the result consists of the registration number, roll number, name of the candidates, gender, category, total marks, marks secured by the candidate, and the rank.

Follow the steps to check DUET PG Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link DUET 2019

Step 3: A new Webpage will appear

Step 4: Click on the link under Alerts & Notifications

Step 5: Click on NTA Declares DUET-2019 Results

Step 6: The result will appear in PDF format.

Step 7: Candidates must read it carefully.

Step 8: Candidates can download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

