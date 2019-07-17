DURAT 2019: The Dibrugarh University Research Admission Test has been postponed by the Dibrugarh University due to prevailing Assam floods situation. As per the official notification, now the DURAT 2019 will take place on July 27, 2019, instead of July 19, 2019.

Earlier the entrance examination was scheduled to be held on July 17, 2019, but now the department has released the official notification on its official website.

As per the official notification, the varsity announced its decision to postpone by about 10 days Dibrugarh University Research Admission Test, now the test will held on July 27, 2019. However, the exam details including time and venue of the test remain the same as before, only the exam date has changed.

Also, no fresh admit cards will be issued and students will be able to sit for the exam with their previously-issued admit cards only.DURAT is the written examination conducted for admission to M.Phil. and Ph.D. programs offered by Dibrugarh University.

DURAT 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in a single paper which will comprise of two parts, Part A and Part B.

Part A or Group A will contain the papers from Research Methodology/ Research Aptitude.

50% from Core Course Components of the subject concerned

Part B or Group B will contain 50% from Core Course Components of the subject concerned.

The paper shall carry 100 marks and the duration of examination shall be of two and half hours.

The DURAT 2019 question paper will have both objective and descriptive type questions.

DURAT 2019 Exam is a research scholar screening test which is held to shortlist student for admission to M.Phil. and Ph.D. programs offered by Dibrugarh University.

