Durg University has announced the B.Sc part I result on Wednesday. Students who appeared in the examination can now check their result on the official website, durguniversity.ac.in.

Durg University has declared the annual semester results for B.Sc Part I Course. Students who have appeared in the Durg University B.Sc exam 2019, can now check their result on the official website of the Durg University, durguniversity.ac.in.

As per the press release released by the Durg University, B.Sc result 2019 for Part 1 exam have been declared. A total number of 12912 students had applied for the B.Sc Part 1 exam while 12804 students have participated in the exam. A total number of 5491 students qualified in the exam whereas 5578 could not manage to pass in the examination.1664 students accepted compartmental results. An average of 42.32% of students qualified for Durg University B.Sc Part 1 result.

Steps to check Durg University B.Sc result 2019:

Step 1: Students will have to visit the official website of the Durg University,durg.ucanapply.com

Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to click on B.Sc 1 result link

Step 3: Students will have to enter the required details asked on the page

Step 4: Candidates will have to verify and submit the details on the official website of the Durg University

Step 5: Once the submission is done, Durg University result will be displayed on the screen of the students

Step 6: Students will need to download the results and take a print out for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App