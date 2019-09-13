DUSU election result 2019: Both leading student unions, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and their followers are eagerly waiting for the results and everyone wants to know who will win this DUSU election.

DUSU election result 2019: Delhi University Students Union (DUSU)’s results are estimated to be announced today by the afternoon. On Thursday 1.13 lakh students voted in the election. Significantly 16 candidates stood for elections on four DUSU posts, among which 4 candidates are female.

Both leading student unions, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) claim to win over maximum seats and AISA is also estimated to win over at least one seat.

As per the information provided by DU Cheif Election Officer, Ashok Prasad, counting of the votes would be done at the Community Hall of the police lines in the northwest Delhi’s Kingsway Camp. On Wednesday EVM machines were delivered to the polling centers and all the security arrangements were strictly managed and invigilated.

The RSS affiliated ABVP nominated Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for vice-president, Yogit Rathee for general secretary and Shivangi Kherwal for joint secretary.

The NSUI contested Chetna Tyagi for the post of DUSU president, Ankit Bharti for vice-president, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.

If we consider the last year’s polls, the ABVP won three posts, while the NSUI won one post and this was a major setback for NSUI as it was recorded as 44.46 percent voter’s turnout.

ABVP’s secretary Siddhartha Yadav stated that Abvp has won over majority of seats in college’s student’s union and the NSUI fakes that they have won more seats. He further added that NSUI projected ABVP’s winning candidates as their candidates.

In reply to all the allegations claimed by ABVP’s secretary NSUI’s state president Akshay Lakra challenged to prove any name of in the list of NSUI that belongs to ABVP’S student’s wing.

Both NSUI and ABVP are claiming to win major seats in the election and soon the results will reveal that who is going to roll in as the winner in DUSU polls this year.

