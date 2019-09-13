DUSU elections 2019: Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections have begun. Results are expected to be declared on Friday afternoon. Around 40 percent of the 1.3 lakh eligible students had voted in the elections to the Delhi University Students Union on Thursday.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP had fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for vice-pres Pradeep Tanwar for vice-president, Yogit Rathee for general.

The NSUI has marked Chetna Tyagi for the post of president, Ankit Bharti for Vice President, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.

Counting of votes will be held on Friday and results are expected to be announced by afternoon. Votes will be counted at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in Northwest Delhi’s Kingsway Camp, DU chief election officer Ashok Prasad said.

With four females, 16 candidates were in the fray for the four DUSU posts.

Both the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) claim to have drawn votes for their candidates. The left-supported AISA and is also hoping to win atleast one DUSU post.

At the polling centres, EVMs were made available with strict security arrangements on Wednesday.

Last year, the ABVP had won three posts, while the NSUI had won one post and had recorded 44.46 percent of voter turn out.

However, in the college students unions, both the ABVP and NSUI had claimed to have won the majority. While ABVP won over 48 seats in 51 colleges, with their 17 panels winning the elections. NSUI too alleged that the ABVP is spreading rumours and asked to prove their claims.

