DUSU Elections 2019: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election results 2019 are on their way as the counting for the same started at 10:00 AM. As per the latest reports, ABVP is leading at President, Vice-president and general secretary posts while NSUI is leading at the post of Joint Secretary.

DUSU Elections 2019: As the voting round of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2019 has been successfully concluded, counting of the voted has started today and the results are expected to be declared by 3:00 PM. Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Election voting day was spoiled a bit due to the malfunctioning of the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and detention of the student leaders. Amongst all the chaos going on in the campus, more than 1.3 lakh votes were registered in the DUSU elections 2019. As per the initial reports and stats, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was on a lead on President, Vice-president, General Secretary posts and Congress affiliated (National Students Union of India) NSUI is leading at the post of joint secretary.

As per the information received from counting centres, the counting of the DUSU polls was postponed by around two hours. The counting was supposed to start from 8:30 AM but it started at 10 AM after an EVM display started giving an error message. The error was revised before the commencement of counting. Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Election results are likely to be delayed.

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections witnessed a voter turnout of 39.90 per cent in between allegations of EVM tampering. A considerable decline in the voter percentage can be witnessed as in 2018, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls recorded 44.46 per cent voter turn out. Approximately 52 centres were created in the University for the students to vote in DUSU 2019 elections.

In the regular timing colleges, the voting started at 9:30 AM and concluded at 1:00 PM, on the other hand, in the evening colleges, voting started at 3:00 PM and ended at 7:30 PM.

At the Aryabhatt college, EVM malfunctioning was witnessed on which a

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election body official said that the votes were being cast, it was an issue with the glowing of light.

September 12, Thursday, 2019, was declared as a holiday for the students of the Delhi University as it was the voting day which is speculated to be one of the main reason of low voter turnout. In order to prevent any violent situation around 400 policemen were appointed at the Delhi University.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App