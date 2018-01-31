Indicating uncertainties, the Delhi University Law Faculty’s second-semester list, which was published on Tuesday, does not list out the name of Mahamedha Nagar, the current DUSU General Secretary who is pursuing LLB from the Faculty of Law. According to the DU Constitution, a non-student cannot be a member of the students’ union. This will be the second seat in jeopardy after Union Secretary Uma Shankar failed in the first semester.

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) has been in troubled waters for some time now after the news of Joint Secretary Uma Shankar had failed to clear his first semester exams, a possible elimination from the student leadership role can be seen in the near future. The results of the first semester were announced on Sunday evening and they showed that Uma, a student Motilal Nehru College (morning) who was pursuing BA (Hons) in Sanskrit did not appear for any of his subjects, as per a recent report.

The problems for this year’s government has continued as latest reports indicate that DUSU General Secretary Mahamedha Nagar was not named in the second-semester list of the Delhi University (DU) Law Faculty. She was pursuing LLB from the Faculty of Law. According to the DU Constitution, a non-student cannot be a member of the students’ union. which might put her seat in jeopardy. The Law Faculty, which runs on the guidelines given by the Bar Council of India (BCI), states that a student requires 75 per cent attendance to be eligible for the exams, failing which his/her admission stands canceled.

According to a story put out by Newslaundry, the list did not have the names of 150 first-year students, including Nagar. These students were not allowed to give their first semester exams due to attendance shortage. The BCI guidelines also stipulate that if a first-semester student fails to fulfill the attendance criteria and fails to appear for their exams, the student will have to give the entrance exam again and take fresh admission as his/her studentship will stand canceled.

This in addition to the stipulation in the DU Constitution: “A student ceases to be a member of the Union when he ceases to be a student”. Nagar’s appointment, in effect, is likely to be terminated. Ved Kumari, the dean of Law Faculty, told Newslaundry that the decision was taken due to attendance norms set by BCI. “These are BCI rules and around 150 students have been detained as they haven’t attended exams due to low attendance.”

Newslaundry had reached out to Nagar for her response. “I have already filed a writ petition with the Delhi High Court in which I have challenged the entire ordinance that has put the future of so many students at stake. The first hearing was in December where it was seen as a gross rule,” said Nagar.

“This rule is absolute rubbish as it is not applicable in all other semesters. If you don’t write exams due to attendance shortage in the second and third semester, you will still be allowed to attend classes in further semesters. The same rule should be made applicable to the first semester as well,” said Nagar. She also questioned the ‘mala fide intention’ of the faculty’s dean.

Asked about the demand from other student organizations for her termination from the post of DUSU secretary, Nagar said, “Since the matter is already under sub judice and the next hearing is scheduled for March 12, there is no question of termination.”