Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv

DUSU Launches Rs 99,000 Scholarship For Female Students: Apply Before March 31

Interested candidates must submit their achievement certificates through the designated Google Form before the deadline on March 31.

DUSU Launches Rs 99,000 Scholarship For Female Students: Apply Before March 31


The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) has launched a special scholarship programme worth Rs 99,000 for female students excelling in various fields. This initiative, introduced in celebration of Navratri, aims to recognize and support women with outstanding achievements in academics, sports, arts, and other domains.

Under this scheme, one deserving female student will be awarded Rs 11,000 each day throughout the Navratri festival. Eligible students from Delhi University can apply by submitting their achievement certificates via Google Forms by March 31.

DUSU Scholarship Eligibility and Selection Process

Led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the DUSU scholarship initiative is designed to empower women and encourage academic and extracurricular excellence. The selection process will assess candidates based on their academic performance, leadership skills, and talent.

Scholarships will be awarded to female students excelling in diverse fields, including:

  • Academics
  • Sports
  • National Cadet Corps (NCC)
  • Dance and Singing
  • Debates and Quizzes
  • Literary Writing
  • Painting
  • Students with Disabilities (PWD)

How to Apply for the DUSU Scholarship

Interested candidates must submit their achievement certificates through the designated Google Form before the deadline on March 31. This initiative reflects DUSU’s commitment to encouraging female students to pursue excellence and contribute to society.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education recently revealed that nearly 4.65 lakh students were unable to secure admission to Delhi University over the past three years due to high demand and limited seats. Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, informed the Lok Sabha that between 2022 and 2024, a total of 4,64,870 applicants failed to gain admission.

With limited seats posing challenges for students, scholarship programmes like the DUSU initiative play a crucial role in supporting and recognizing academic talent at Delhi University.

The DUSU scholarship programme is a valuable opportunity for female students at Delhi University to receive financial support and recognition for their accomplishments. Interested applicants should ensure they submit their applications before the deadline.

