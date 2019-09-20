DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2019: Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, has issued the notification for the recruitment of training head and State level post. Interested candidates can apply through its official website @pbdwss.gov.in.

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2019: Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab has invited the application for the recruitment of training head and state-level posts. Eligible candidate can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 4.

Candidates are advised to submit the application before the due date otherwise the application will be rejected. Applicants are free to attach additional qualification and experience certificate beyond the requisite. If any document submitted by candidates found to be incorrect or wrong, the department will cancel the selection of the candidate.

No TA/DA will be given for attending the interview/ written Test. Incorrect details in the application form and incomplete information in the application form are liable for a form of rejection. Moreover, the department reserves the right to conduct a written examination for the position of IEC -State Level Coordinator and Training head.

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2019: Posts details and related notification

Training head

Head Training notification

IEC- State Level Coordinator

State Level Coordinator notification

Official website

DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Training head

A Degree in Master of Business Administration (MBA) with specialisation in Human Resources (HR), with at least 55% marks from a recognised University/Institute having a basic understanding of support training/learnings. Ability to read, write and understand Punjabi. The candidate should have at least 10 years experience of working in large organisations i.e.Government/Public Sector/Reputed Private Sector/Multinational Corporations.



Experience of handling Training and Development of staff, with experience of designing

TNA report, writing training

modules and undertaking evaluation. of training imparted to staff.

The candidate should have extensive experience in handling issues related to Human Resources (HR)

IEC- State Level Coordinator

A post-graduate degree in Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Psychology, Social Work, or related field from a recognised and reputed University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.

A post-graduate degree in Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Psychology, Social Work, or related field from a recognised and reputed University/Institute with minimum 50% marks. Knowledge of digital media marketing and integrated communications and the ability to manage social media marketing interventions is a must.

and ability to manage social media marketing interventions is a must. Should know how to write, read and speak in the Punjabi language.

At least 15 years of experience/progressively responsible work experience after post-graduation in the design, planning and management of strategic communication programs.

years of experience/progressively responsible work experience after post-graduation in the design, planning and management of strategic communication programs. 5 years experience preferably in Development Sector/Rural Water Supply and Sanitation/UNDP/Water Bank Projects is highly desirable.

