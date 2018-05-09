The answer keys for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test have been released on the official website. Candidates can now check their answers and raise objections if they have any doubts regarding their answers at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for submitting objection on preliminary answer keys is May 10, 2018.

The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test 2018 examination answer keys have been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on its official website. The candidates who had appeared for the TS EAMCET 2018 examination can now check their answers and download their answer keys from eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts the EAMCET examination every year for the candidates who wish to get admission to the undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses across the state universities and colleges in Telangana.

Also, the examination for agriculture-related courses was held on May 2 and May 3. TS EAMCET for engineering admission was held from May 4 and ended on May 7. The candidates can now access the OMR sheets after logging into their registered account on the official website. The candidates can raise the objections if not satisfied and challenge the answers for which the last date for submitting objections on preliminary key through online is May 10, 2018. Moreover, the objections will be accepted only through online mode.

To check the EAMCET 2018 Answer Keys online, candidates can follow these steps:

Go to the TS EAMCET official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in and login On the homepage, search for the link that reads ‘Question Papers & Preliminary Keys’, Now click on the link Candidates will be directed to a new page, select the answer key you want to check – Question and keys for Agriculture and Medical (AM) exam, Engineering (E) You can check and compare your answers

