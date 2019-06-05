East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: The job opening is for the post of Junior clerks and a total of 20 seats are open. Those interested are required to apply before the end of deadline i.e. July 1, 2019.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: East Central Railway Recruitment has invited applications for the post of Junior Clerk. Those interested can apply by or before July 1, 2019. The last date for application submission is July 1, 2019. The job vacancy is for 20 posts. The seven divisions of East-central Railways include Danapur, Dhanbad, Mughalsarai, Samastiput, Plant Depot- Mughalsarai, Mechanical Workshop, Samastipur and Carriage Repair Workshop- Harnaut.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Junior Clerk Posts

Educational Qualifications: Candidate should be 12th pass with typing speed of 40 wpm in English and 35 wpm in the Hindi language. The applicant must have passed class 10 or its equivalent examination with minimum 50 per cent aggregate from a recognised education board and should possess ITI certificate in the relevant trade. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list prepared from their marks scored in matriculation and ITI certificate giving equal weightage to both.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Syllabus for written examination:

The written test will be based on one paper that will have a duration of 3 hours. The paper will be divided between Part A and Part B

Part A will be based on working knowledge of the Railway Servant in English Language

Part B will be based on the general standard of proficiency through questions in Arithmetic, General Knowlege mainly pertaining to Railway matters and to the work acquainted with during the Railway service.

Payscale for Junior Clerk Posts: Rs 1900 Level 2

Selection Procedure for Junior Clerk Posts: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2019: How to apply- Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Personnel Department, Hajipur on or before July 1, 2019.

About Eastern Central Railways: It came into being on September 8, 1996, with the posting of Officer on Special Duty with its headquarters in Hajipur, Bihar. It became operational in 2002.

