Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for recruiting to the post of commercial cum ticket clerk, junior clerk cum typist on the official website. Interested candidates can apply to the post through a prescribed format or before October 1, 2019.

Important Dates

Submission of application date opens: 10 September 2019

Submission of application ends: October 1, 2019

Last date for submission of print-out of the filled up application form to controlling officer: October 10, 2019

Submission of print-out of the filled up application form to Dy.CPO/SPO CON/Sr. DPO./WPO duly forwarded by controlling officer as on: October 21, 2019

Last date for Dy.CPO/SPO CON/Sr. DPO./WPO to forward the list of applicants to RRC office along with data sheet: November 15, 2019

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019 vacancy details

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk- 124 Posts

Junior clerk cum typist – 128 posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk– Candidates who have passed class 12th can apply for this post or have an equivalent qualification from govt. recognized Board.

Junior Clerk cum Typist – 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50 per cent marks from govt. recognised Board.

Easter Railway Recruitment 2019 Age limit: Upper age limit of a candidate should not be above 42 years. An age relaxation will be provided to the candidates who belonged to the reserved category.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019: Recruitment Process

Railway Board will conduct Computer Based test for both posts. A duration of 90 minutes for 120 questions will be available fro the examination paper.

Question paper will consist of an objective multiple choice type in English and Hindi only.

A negative marking in written examinations and 1/3 of the allotted marks for each question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Qualifiers of the CBT will be called for document verification round.

Steps to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019

Candidates whoa re interested can apply to the posts through the online mode from September 10 to October 1, 2019. candidates can also take out a print-out of the finally submitted online application0 for future use.

