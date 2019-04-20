Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019: Candidates applying for the post of Senior Resident Doctor must possess MD/DNB degree from a recognized University

BR Singh Hospital, Eastern Railway, Sealdah has job openings for the post of Senior Resident Doctor. Walk-in-interview for the same will be conducted on the scheduled date. Applications are open and candidates are suggested to apply by April 24, 2019, on https://indianrailwayrecruitment.in/eastern-railway-recruitment-er-indianrailways-gov/

Eastern Railway Vacancy Details:

Paediatrics- 01+ Panel

Anaesthesiology- 1+ Panel

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post of Senior Resident Doctor must possess MD/DNB degree from a recognized University

Age Limit: Interested candidates must not exceed 37 years. Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women.

When and Where to come for the interview

Eligible candidates should appear for the interview on April 24, 2019, at Medical Director’s office, B.R. Singh Hospital, Sealdah, Kolkata along with relevant documents such as class 10, 12 passing certificates, along with MD/DNB degree certificates. Candidates should note that there won’t be any conveyance facility for the interview purpose, hence they will have to come on their own.

