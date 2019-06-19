The eastern railway has opened vacancies for 72 positions for the post of the nursing superintendent, pharmacist and others. Candidates will have to walk-in for the interview to be conducted on 20 and 21st June 2019.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019: The Eastern Railway Department of Kolkata is hiring for the positions of Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, and other posts. Applications have been invited from eligible candidates in the prescribed format for the mentioned posts. The recruitment will be done through the process of walk-in-interview on 20 and 21 June 2019. The timing of the interview is 10:00 AM.

Hiring is being done for a total of 72 positions. There are total 41 positions for the post of the nursing superintendent, followed by 10 posts for lab assistant grade and 5 posts for pharmacist. Apart from this, there are 2 posts for radiographer, 5 posts on hemodialysis technician and 1 post each for perfusionist and optomerist.

The educational qualifications required for the post of Nursing Superintendent is the certificate in general nursing from a school of Nursing. For the post of Pharmacist, it is 10 plus 2 followed by 2 years diploma. For the post of Lab assistant grade, it is 10+2 in science stream with a diploma in medical (lab) technology. BSc and Diploma are required for Optometrist /Haemodialysis Technician/H&MI. The job of Perfusionist will require a degree in Science along with 2 years of experience. The radiographer will require a 10+2 passing certificate in science.

The eligible and interested candidates can directly come for the interview on the scheduled date and time at Ground Floor, G-5 Building, B.R Singh Hospital at Parikshit Roy lane, Sealdah, Kolkata.

