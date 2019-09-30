ECIL Recruitment 2019: The application process for the recruitment to the post of junior technical officer is going to close today. Check details.

ECIL Recruitment 2019: Today is the last date to apply for the recruitment to the post of Junior technical officer in the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL). All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment to the posts and have still not applied can now apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), ecil.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 200 posts are to be filled. All the candidates having a six-month experience in the industry will be given preference over the fresher candidates.

Eligibility criteria for ECIL Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates must have an engineering degree in electronics and communication engineering or electrical electronics engineering or electronics and instrumentation engineering or mechanical engineering or computer science engineering or information technology with minimum 60% average marks from a recognized institution.

Selection process for ECIL Recruitment 2019:

The shortlisting of the candidates will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and all the candidates who will clearly pass the examination will be called for the process document verification.

Shortlisted candidates are supposed to obtain a Police Verification Certificate (PVC) and submit the same at the time of joining.

Steps to apply for ECIL Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), ecil.co.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying ECIL Recruitment 2019 present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Download the completely filled form.

Step 7: Take a print out of the completely filled form and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

