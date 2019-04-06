IIT-JEE, NEET exam coaching: Ed-tech startup NeoStencil has joined hands with Motion Education, a Kota-based coaching institute to provide online classes and coaching on higher educational competitive examination and government recruitment examinations. The classes are starting this month. Students who are interested may check the official website of the institute and enrol for the coaching of examinations such as IIT-JEE, NEET, UPSC courses.

IIT-JEE, NEET exam coaching: Ed-tech startup NeoStencil, a platform for India’s top coaching institutes to provide their coaching classes, has tied up with Kota coaching institute Motion Education to coach aspirants for IIT-JEE and NEET. Following the deal, NeoStencil will provide online coaching and live classes for all sorts of government job examinations and higher education entrance examination. The classes for IIT-JEE and NEET have already begun this month.

Candidates looking for coaching classes may check the official website of the institute and enrol for classes. India’s test preparation market is estimated to be almost Rs 85,000 crore with and it is said that almost 70 million students apply for government jobs every year while 2 to 3 million apply for a higher educational examination like IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET).

Talking of the study standards of NeoStencil, it can be said that the platform has given some of the best classes to date. This has been clearly proved in this year’s UPSC Civil Services results. Srushti Jayant Deshmukh who secured AIR -5 and a topper among girls in the latest UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018-19 had also been an online student of NeoStencil.

Talking about the current trend of online educational classes, Motion Education Managing Director Nitin Vijay said the fact that online learning is the future of education cannot be denied. He added, “We, therefore, want to be the early adopters in embracing technology for providing top quality IIT-JEE and NEET coaching”.

