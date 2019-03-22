EdCIL recruitment 2019: Last date for the submission of the online application is April 17, 2019. Candidates can visit the offcial website http://www.edcilindia.co.in for applying the post

EdCIL recruitment 2019: EdCIL (India) Limited has started accepting online applications for the post of Young Professional. Candidates according to the eligibility criteria, can apply for the post through the official website www.edcilindia.co.in before April 17, 2019

Details regarding the important dates of the application:

Last Date for the submission of the online application – April 17, 2019

Note: The online application will not be accepted after 05:00 PM on April 17, 2019

Details regarding the vacancies in EdCiL:

For the post of Young Professional: 77 Posts

Details regarding the Salary: Rs. 70,000 per month

Details regarding the Eligibility Criteria for the post of Young Professional :

1. Candidate must hold Postgraduate / B.Tech / 2 years diploma degree from any authorised university

2. Candidate must hold a minimum of two years of work experience in the education sector

Procedures regarding the application of the post:

Step1: Candidates can apply for the post only through the online process

Step 2: Visit the official website http://www.edcilindia.co.in

Step 3: Follow the instruction given on the homepage

It is one of the fastest and continuous profit-making CPSE’s of Mini Ratna Category-1 under Ministry of Human Resource Development. Edcil offers management and consultancy services in all areas of human resource development and education sector within India and overseas. The company has registered rapid growth with the turnover having more than doubled to Rs 175 crores in Financial counting year 2015-2016. EdCIL has basically Central and state government departments including PSUs, MHRD and Self governing bodies including IIMs, IIITs, IITs, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The company has fortunately managed projects in countries with the political and economic prospect without differentiating the cultural aspect. The companies strength lies in adapting the solution to the level of ground realities which speak the volume of the organization committed to educational values. EdCIL’s vision is to be the most trusted project management and consultancy organization offering human resource consultancy and educational services.

EdCIL responsibility is to take end-to-end projects on turnkey basis from concept to commissioning and ensures effective management of activities from identification of objectives through continuous monitoring leading to optimal fulfilment of targets within the stipulated time frame.

