A revolutionary move in EduTech for-a-cause, NewsX-iTV along with Learnacation, the Rotary India Literacy Mission and the Justice Tankha Foundation has launched ‘First in Class’, an initiative which seeks to provide 1 lakh tablet computers to the children of armed forces, police and paramilitary martyrs.

As part of the initiative, the tablet PCs will be distributed among economically weaker families and the most in need. They will come loaded with state-of-the-art e-learning platforms from Learnacation and provide content on curricula from Nursery to Class XII in multiple Indian languages and live teacher support to the one-lakh beneficiaries.

Some features of the First in Class initiative include:

1 lakh free tablet PCs for children of martyrs & EWS families.

Mission to cover armed forces, police & paramilitary forces martyrs’ families.

Tablets to have state-of-the-art EduTech powered by Learnacation.

Pre-loaded content across subjects like History, Geography, Science and Maths.

Multiple Indian language options to be available.

Support to bi-lingual learning.

Assessment and growth enabling software platform included.

Internet access dongles assistance where needed.

Online and pre-loaded offline content to be available.

Live teacher support throughout programme.

Mission to support curricula from nursery to Class XII

The launch event of ‘First in Class’ streamed LIVE on NewsX, India News and all major iTV Network channels and platforms on September 8 at 6 pm. Hon’ble Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who was the chief guest, launched this initiative, in the presence of guests of honour- Shekhar Mehta (President, Rotary International), Vivek Tankha, (Rajya Sabha MP), Kamal Sanghavi (Chairman, Rotary International Literacy Mission) and Dr Mahesh Kotbagi (Add. Director, Rotary International. Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network also marked his presence at the launch.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Jitendra said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special impetuous to both literacy as well as education and has taken a revolutionary step to revise the education policy of India and has come out with a new education policy which has several new dimensions which are suited to the requirements in the contours of emerging India in 21st Century.”

Vivek Tankha said, “Some children in India are poor and studying in government school can also become a successful person. Their personality is also good. We select these children from the whole country. Like this, around one lakh children have been selected. We want to select more such children and give them our gift by installing the program of E-learning in a tab in this 75th year of Indian independence. Moreover, they will pass it on to the children who use it after their education. They will get better education and they will be able to understand the subject in a better way.”

Extending his best wishes to the team behind the initiative, Kamal Singhvi said, “Education is no more a luxury, it is a necessity and the birth right of every child. If you want our country to be progressive country, if you want our country to be leader in the world it is absolutely important that each and every citizen are totally literate in the country.

Shekhar Mehta expressed, “We are sitting safely in our homes because some people sacrificed their lives for the nation. They gave their todays for our tomorrows. It is time that we also give back something in return.” Meanwhile, Mahesh Kotbagi said, “Let the knowledge access of the encyclopaedias, let the world news, let the animation , let the audio visual formats, let get the access to our children and make them the smartest citizen of the country.”

What was a challenge, will now become the unleashing of potential, with First In Class!