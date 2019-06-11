UP Polytechnic Result 2019. Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC) will declare the results of UP Polytechnic examination soon on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website.

The Polytechnic Entrance Examination was conducted offline by the Uttar Pradesh JEE Council on May 26, 2019. However, However, the application was made online for this examination. The students were given three hours of time for this examination. Before this, the examination was to be held on 28th April 2019 but later its date was changed. According to the official notification, the result can now be declared at any time.

UP Polytechnic Result 2019: Steps to check and download result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC) i.e. jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant UP Polytechnic Result 2019 link

Step 3: The candidates on clicking will be directed to a new window

Step4: enter your roll number and click on to submit button

Step 5: The UP Polytechnic Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 6: Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary.

UP Polytechnic Result 2019 will be based on the candidate’s marks obtained and the qualifying status. The counselling and seat allotment of JEECUP 2019 will be conducted in the last week of June. After passing the UP Polytechnic Examination 2019, applicants will get admission in diploma courses of various technical institutes of UP.

