EFLU Admit Card 2020 for UG courses: The English And Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has released the Admit Card for the EFLU Undergraduate (UG) Entrance Test 2020.

The English And Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has released the Admit Card for the EFLU Undergraduate (UG) Entrance Test 2020. The EFLU UG Entrance Test Admit Cards are available for download at EFLU’s official website, efluniversity.ac.in. The EFLU UG Entrance Test is scheduled for September 26.

The Admit Card will contain important details about the exam, exam centre, the candidate and instructions to be followed during the exam. If there is any discrepancy in the Admit Card, then the candidate should immediately contact the exam authorities.

During the exam, all candidates have to keep print-outs of the Admit Card and a proof of identity (Aadhar Card, driving license, Voter ID, etc.) on their person. Upon failure to do so, the candidate will not be allowed into the exam centre.

Follow the given steps to download the EFLU UG Entrance Test 2020, Admit Card:

Go to the web portal of EFLU, efluniversity.ac.in Select the hyperlink ‘UG EFLU hall ticket’ on the home page. Fill in the required information on the new page that opens. Your EFLU UG Entrance Test 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. It may be downloaded and printed.

The EFLU UG Entrance Test is held for admission into undergraduate courses available at EFLU Hyderabad, Lucknow and Shillong.

The EFLU UG Entrance Test 2020 will be held in online mode, with 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of one mark each for a total of 100 marks.

