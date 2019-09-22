EIL Recruitment 2019: Engineers India Limited (EIL), Delhi had released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the posts of Executive on the official website. According to reports, the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for September 23, 2019, i.e. tomorrow. Interested candidates can apply for the through the official website of the organisation. The application process started through the official website on September 6, 2019.
EIL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Online Application starts on- September 6, 2019
Last Date for submission of online application – September 23, 2019
EIL Recruitment 2019: Engineers India Ltd EIL Vacancy Details
Piping Stress (Mechanical)
Executive Gr 1 – 14 Posts
Planning (Civil)
Executive Gr 2 – 3 vacancies
Executive Gr 3 – 2 vacancies
Planning (Mechanical)
Executive Gr 2 – 6 vacancies
Executive Gr 3 – 3 vacancies