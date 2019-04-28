EIL Recruitment 2019: The last date for the filling of online applications for the Executive posts at Engineers India Ltd is April 30. Interested candidates can apply for the 96 vacancies on the official website at engineersindia.com.

EIL Recruitment 2019: The job seekers who are interested to apply for the Executive Posts at Engineers India Ltd (EIL), can apply only till coming Monday as the EIL has set the last date on the same day i.e, April 30. EIL had invited 96 posts of Executives in the Construction Division. The online application process started from April 10 and would continue till April 30, 2019.

EIL Delhi will be filling the following posts

• 57 posts of Executive Grade IV

• 33 Posts of Executive Grade V

• 6 posts of Executive Grade VI

EIL has also set up a following age limit criteria for the Executive posts

Candidate applying for Executive Grade IV posts should not be more than 48 Years of age and job seekers applying for Executive Grade V vacancies should not be more than 50 years of age. Similarly, candidates seeking a job as Executive Grade VI should not be more than 52 Years of age.

Candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of EIL at engineersindia.com.

Earlier, in a notification, the EIL said that a Navratna PSU and an Engineering Consultancy Company is looking for professionals with a passion for excellence and the drive to partner in the nation’s growth story.

About EIL

EIL was established in New Delhi in March 1965 under the Companies Act as a private limited company under the name Engineers India Private Limited. It came into being in accordance with a formation agreement in November 1964, and a memorandum of agreement in June 1964, between the Government of India (GoI) and Bechtel International Corporation (BIC). The company became the GoI enterprise in May 1967 and it became a public listed company in 1996.

