Eklavya Model Residential School Recruitment 2019: Ekalavya Model Residential School has started accepting the applications form for PGT and TGT post. Eligible candidates can apply for the post before March 20, 2019. This school comes under the scheme of model residential school for Indian tribals throughout India.

Details regarding the vacancies:

For the post of PGT Zoology-01 Post

For the post of TGT Mathematics-01 Post

For the post of TGT English-01 Post

For the post of TGT Physical Science-01 Post

For the post of TGT Computer Science-01 Post

Details regarding the educational Qualification:

For the post of PGT Zoology

Candidate must hold B.Ed or Master Degree from an authorised university

For the post of TGT Mathematics

Candidate must hold a four degree integrated course from the regional college of education based on NCERT standard.

For the post-TGT English/TGT Physical Science

Four degree integrated cource from the regional college of education based on NCERT standard in the concerned subject and B.Ed.

For the post of TGT Computer Science-

Candidate must hold B.Tech/B.E. in computer science or MCA/I.T. from an authorised University

Age limit for the recruitment: 21-40 Years

Procedures to apply for the Ekalavya Model Residential School recruitment 2019:

Step1: Eligible candidates can apply for the respective post.

Step2: Send the document to postal address before March 20, 2019

Address: District Welfare officer, Koraput, PIN 764020

Details regarding the application Fees:

For the general category Rs 100

For the ST/SC category NIL

The school comes under the Indian government scheme of model residential school for tribal Indians which is situated throughout India. More than 460 schools have been established by the government under this scheme. The school was established by the tribal ministry. The government of India provides one time Rs 30 lakh grant for the establishment of the school, thereafter up to Rs 30 lakh per school annually is being paid. The additional expenses are covered by the state government. The school of 72 chains has been opened in the tribal areas throughout India. The highest number of school chain is situated in Orissa which is 10 whereas, in Andhra Pradesh, Gujrat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh 8 chains respectively is running.

