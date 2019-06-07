The Eklavya Model Residential Schools were advised after consultation with the Board to apply for affiliation under the "regular" category instead of "independent private school" category to resolve the issue, said P.K. Sahoo, under secretary in the Tribal Affairs Ministry.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools can apply for CBSE affiliation till June 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE) has extended the deadline for all Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for applying for its affiliation till June 30. The decision has been taken in view of the problems faced by these tribal residential schools while applying for CBSE affiliation, an official said. P.K. Sahoo, under secretary in the Tribal Affairs Ministry, said these residential schools were advised after consultation with the Board to apply for affiliation under the “regular” category instead of “independent private school” category to resolve the issue. Sahoo said the board has granted regular affiliation to Eklavya Model Residential Schools managed by the Tribal Affairs Ministry. CBSE said that as a special case, in view of the hardship faced by the schools and students, it has extended the last date till June 30.

Sahoo said the ministry has requested the state governments to make use of this opportunity and apply for CBSE affiliation. Currently, there are around 226 EMRSs schools across the country, and of which, only 68 are affiliated to CBSE. The previous date for submission of online application forms for CBSE affiliation was March 31.

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools are run by the tribal affairs ministry for the education of children belonging to Scheduled Tribes. The ministry wants to take the number of such schools from 226 to 460 in the near future. As per the scheme, the ministry gives a one time grant of up to Rs 30 lakh for establishing tribal residential schools. Thereafter, it offers annual grants to these schools for upkeep. The funds are shared by the centre and the state governments. By 2007, some 70 Eklavya Model Residential Schools were established in different tribal areas of the country. With 10 EMRS, Odisha had the highest number of such schools, followed by eight each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App