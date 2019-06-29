EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited the applications for filling of 2,189 vacancies of social security assistant (SSA). The forms for the same have been released on the official website at epfindia.gov.in. The forms will be available till July 21, next month. Candidates can read below-mentioned details about the recruitment drive.

EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be filling vacancies of social security assistant (SSA) through a recruitment drive. The EPFO, which works under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has invited applications for the same. The EPFO will recruit a total of 2,189 people for the post. For the same, the online form was released on the official website at epfindia.gov.in. It will remain available till July 21, 2019.

All the interested candidates are required to go through the three-tier exam. The preliminary exam will be held on August 31 and September 1, 2019. After qualifying the prelims, the candidates will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The last stage will be a skills-based test. The EPFO has not released the dates for second and third stage exams.

How to apply for EPFO SSA recruitment 2019:

Visit the official website at epfindia.gov.in. Click on the link on the homepage that reads apply online for the SSA recruitment. You will be taken to a new page. You need to click on the option that reads click here. Fill all the details, register and log-in by entering the registration number. Upload an image and make a payment online.

EPFO SSA recruitment 2019 Eligibility:

The EPFO has set up a particular age limit for the recruitment which is at least 18 years and a maximum of 27 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation.

EPFO SSA recruitment 2019 Salary:

The selected candidates will be given rs 25,000 and other allowances.

