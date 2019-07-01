EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited the applications for filling of 2,189 social security assistant (SSA) posts. Candidates can visit the official website and apply for the said posts. They can do it before July 21, 2019. Candidates can follow the following steps and know how to apply.

Candidates will be selected after a three-tier exam. The prelims exam will be conducted on August 31 and September 1, 2019. Those candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. In the end, a skill-based exam will be conducted. The EPFO is yet to release the dates for the second and third stage exam.

EPFO SSA recruitment 2019 important dates

Opening date of online application: June 27, 2019 Last date of application: July 21, 2019 Date of downloading of call letters: August 21, 2019 to September 1, 2019

How to apply for EPFO SSA recruitment 2019:

First. visit the official website at epfindia.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads apply online for the SSA recruitment.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the option that reads click here.

Here, fill all the details, register and log-in by entering the registration number.

Lastly, upload an image and make a payment online.

EPFO SSA recruitment 2019 Eligibility:

The age limit for the recruitment process is least 18 years and a maximum of 27 years. Those belonging to reserved categories will be given relaxation in the age limit.

