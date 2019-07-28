The answer key for UDC Prelims and Steno Mains exam will be announced soon by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) New Delhi. The interested candidates can check the answer key on the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation esic.nic.in.

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will announce UDC Prelims and Steno Mains answer key 2019 soon on its official website. All the candidates who appeared for the exam held on 14 July 2019 at different exam centres can check their result online on the ESIC official website esic.nic.in.

ESIC New Delhi will soon release the answer key for UDC and Steno exam and candidates are requested to keep a track on the official website. ESIC has taken out 1934 Vacancies in total and if candidates manage to clear the exam they will be recruited for the same. It is assumed that Employees State Insurance Corporation will release the UDC and Steno answer key within next week or August first week. So, Candidates who appeared for the exam should keep an eye on the ESIC official website.

After the announcement of the answer key, the corporation will announce the result for UDC Prelims and Steno Mains Exam 2019. The candidates who manage to clear the exams will be called for document verification.

Steps to download UDC Prelims and Steno Mains Exam Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of ESIC esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UDC Prelims Exam and Steno Mains Exam Answer Key 2019 link present on the home page

Step3: Enter personal details asked and submit it

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can download the answer key and take a print out if required

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App