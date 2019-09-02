EMPRI Recruitment 2019: Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) has invited job application. 54 positions are to be filled in this recruitment drive. Get the link for the official PDF and other details here.

EMPRI Recruitment 2019: Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) has invited application for the recruitment of the 54 Programme Assistant, Programme Officer & Other Posts. Candidates who are interested can apply through the procedural format on or before September 13, 2019

EMPRI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date to Apply: September 13, 2019

EMPRI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy

Programme Officer- 1 Post

Location: Bangalore

Salary: Rs 40,000/ month

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Required abilities: Good program formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation skills, Good knowledge of Results-Based Management, Ability to gather and interpret data, reach logical conclusions and present findings and

recommendation, Good analytical skills

Program Assistant- 34 Posts

Location: Respective educational district

Salary: Rs 15,000/month+ Rs 2750 Bus pass allowance

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Required abilities: Ability to gather and interpret data, reach logical conclusions and present findings and

recommendations, Good analytical skills, Willing to travel extensively within respective districts

Trainer- 1 Post

Location: Bangalore

Salary: Rs 20,000/month

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Required abilities: Ability to gather and interpret data, reach logical conclusions and present findings and

recommendations, Good analytical skills, Willing to travel extensively within Karnataka.

Environmental Microbiologist- 1 Post

Location: Bangalore

Salary: Rs. 25,000/ month

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Required abilities: Preparing standards and reagents, Recording and reporting data and any unusual test occurrences to the supervisor, Performing routine instrument maintenance, Responsible for general housekeeping in his/her work area, Ability to become trained and competent on complex instrumentation

Project Associate- 3 Posts

Location: Bangalore

Salary: Rs.22,000/month

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Required abilities: Preparing standards and reagents, Recording and reporting data to the supervisor, Comply with safety requirements including proper handling procedures of samples, Calculating and entering data into Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Perform additional works assigned as and when required.

Lab technician- 2 Posts

Location: Bangalore

Salary: Rs.25000 to 30, 000/ month

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Required abilities: Collect literature and secondary data on the assigned topics, Assisting the laboratory and field experiments, Preparation of samples using standard techniques, Performing microbiology/ biochemical analysis using standard techniques, Conducting laboratory and field studies using the standard technique.

Lab assistants- 2 Posts

Location: Bangalore

Salary: Rs. 20,000/ month

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Required abilities: Delivery of services on time, Recording correct and verified data, Provide quality services, Reduce customer complaints, Enhance customer satisfaction.

Research Associate- 1 Post

Location: Bangalore

Salary: Rs.24000/ month

Duration: 1 year (renewable)

Required abilities: Executing research project as per the objectives and timeline, Collect literature and secondary data on the assigned topics, Assisting the laboratory and field experiments, Preparation of samples using standard techniques, Performing microbiology/ biochemical analysis using standard techniques, Conducting laboratory and field studies using the standard technique.

Training Assistant- 2 Post

Salary: Rs 18,000/month

Location: Bangalore

Duration: 1 year (Renewable)

Required abilities: Ability to gather and interpret data, reach logical conclusions and present findings and

recommendations, Good analytical skills.



Project assistants- 1 Post

Location: Bangalore

Salary: Rs. 20,000/ month

Duration: 6 months

Required abilities: Conduct interview/interactions with the concerned nodal officers/stakeholders for collecting authentic data, Entering the data qualitatively/quantitatively in the prescribed proforma, Validate the data with the published documents, Compute the data into processed information, Report to the concerned officer at EMPRI.



EMPRI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Programme Officer- Candidate should have Master’s degree and Minimum 6 years of progressively responsible work experience in development programme/project implementation, coordination, monitoring and evaluation, reporting and capacity building.

Program Assistant- D.Ed. (Diploma in Education)

Freshers or up to 2 years of progressively responsible work experience in development program/project implementation, coordination, monitoring, and evaluation.

For detailed information, candidates can click here for the official PDF.

