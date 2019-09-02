EMPRI Recruitment 2019: Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) has invited application for the recruitment of the 54 Programme Assistant, Programme Officer & Other Posts. Candidates who are interested can apply through the procedural format on or before September 13, 2019
EMPRI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Last date to Apply: September 13, 2019
EMPRI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy
Programme Officer- 1 Post
Location: Bangalore
Salary: Rs 40,000/ month
Duration: 1 year (renewable)
Required abilities: Good program formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation skills, Good knowledge of Results-Based Management, Ability to gather and interpret data, reach logical conclusions and present findings and
recommendation, Good analytical skills
Program Assistant- 34 Posts
Location: Respective educational district
Salary: Rs 15,000/month+ Rs 2750 Bus pass allowance
Duration: 1 year (renewable)
Required abilities: Ability to gather and interpret data, reach logical conclusions and present findings and
recommendations, Good analytical skills, Willing to travel extensively within respective districts
Trainer- 1 Post
Location: Bangalore
Salary: Rs 20,000/month
Duration: 1 year (renewable)
Required abilities: Ability to gather and interpret data, reach logical conclusions and present findings and
recommendations, Good analytical skills, Willing to travel extensively within Karnataka.
Environmental Microbiologist- 1 Post
Location: Bangalore
Salary: Rs. 25,000/ month
Duration: 1 year (renewable)
Required abilities: Preparing standards and reagents, Recording and reporting data and any unusual test occurrences to the supervisor, Performing routine instrument maintenance, Responsible for general housekeeping in his/her work area, Ability to become trained and competent on complex instrumentation
Project Associate- 3 Posts
Location: Bangalore
Salary: Rs.22,000/month
Duration: 1 year (renewable)
Required abilities: Preparing standards and reagents, Recording and reporting data to the supervisor, Comply with safety requirements including proper handling procedures of samples, Calculating and entering data into Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Perform additional works assigned as and when required.
Lab technician- 2 Posts
Location: Bangalore
Salary: Rs.25000 to 30, 000/ month
Duration: 1 year (renewable)
Required abilities: Collect literature and secondary data on the assigned topics, Assisting the laboratory and field experiments, Preparation of samples using standard techniques, Performing microbiology/ biochemical analysis using standard techniques, Conducting laboratory and field studies using the standard technique.
Lab assistants- 2 Posts
Location: Bangalore
Salary: Rs. 20,000/ month
Duration: 1 year (renewable)
Required abilities: Delivery of services on time, Recording correct and verified data, Provide quality services, Reduce customer complaints, Enhance customer satisfaction.
Research Associate- 1 Post
Location: Bangalore
Salary: Rs.24000/ month
Duration: 1 year (renewable)
Required abilities: Executing research project as per the objectives and timeline, Collect literature and secondary data on the assigned topics, Assisting the laboratory and field experiments, Preparation of samples using standard techniques, Performing microbiology/ biochemical analysis using standard techniques, Conducting laboratory and field studies using the standard technique.
Training Assistant- 2 Post
Salary: Rs 18,000/month
Location: Bangalore
Duration: 1 year (Renewable)
Required abilities: Ability to gather and interpret data, reach logical conclusions and present findings and
recommendations, Good analytical skills.
Project assistants- 1 Post
Location: Bangalore
Salary: Rs. 20,000/ month
Duration: 6 months
Required abilities: Conduct interview/interactions with the concerned nodal officers/stakeholders for collecting authentic data, Entering the data qualitatively/quantitatively in the prescribed proforma, Validate the data with the published documents, Compute the data into processed information, Report to the concerned officer at EMPRI.
EMPRI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Programme Officer- Candidate should have Master’s degree and Minimum 6 years of progressively responsible work experience in development programme/project implementation, coordination, monitoring and evaluation, reporting and capacity building.
Program Assistant- D.Ed. (Diploma in Education)
Freshers or up to 2 years of progressively responsible work experience in development program/project implementation, coordination, monitoring, and evaluation.
For detailed information, candidates can click here for the official PDF.