Engineering students will now be taught Vedas, Puranas and Tark Shastra (logic) as part of their mandatory courses after All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) revamped the existing syllabus. Speaking on the new syllabus, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the syllabus has been revamped by preparing a model curriculum as an updated curriculum is a student’s right. This will also help engineering graduates connect with the need of the industry and society at large, HRD Minister added.

In a new move revamping the syllabus with some more add-ons, Engineering students will now have to run their brains more hard as they will have to learn Vedas, Puranas and Tark Shastra (logic). The new courses or inclusion in the existing curriculum has come after All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has Engineering revamped the existing syllabus. Not only Purans, Tark Shastra will now be included in their courses but engineering students will also be expected to study Constitution and environmental sciences as part of the mandatory courses. However, students performance in these new mandatory courses will not affect their final results as those will be judged on the basis of their engineering subjects.

According to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the changes in the curriculum will reflect from this academic year. Speaking on the new syllabus, Human Resource and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The syllabus has been revamped by preparing a model curriculum as an updated curriculum is a student’s right.” The objective to include the new mandatory course in the existing curriculum is to impart and introduce students to the basic principles of thought process, reasoning and inferencing.

According to the new curriculum, the theory marks have been reduced from 220 to 160 as the new syllabus aims to focus more on practical knowledge rather than theory. Further speaking on the new curriculum by AICTE, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar felt that students need to intern with different industries related to their specialised course and also in the social sector. Javadekar said, “This will help engineering graduates connect with the need of the industry and society at large.”

Putting his thoughts on the new curriculum, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said, “Every student, on admission, would be put through a mandatory induction training to reinforce the fundamental concepts and the required language skills for technical education.”