Engineers India Limited (EIL) recruitment 2019: The Engineers India Limited has invited applications for the posts executive grade I and executive grade II. the candidates who are interested in the recruitment on the posts of executive grade I and executive grade II can apply for the same on the official website of Engineers India Limited (EIL), engineersindia.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 30 vacancies will be filled. The online application process for the recruitment is going on and the last date to apply for the same is April 16, 2019. Candidates for both the positions will be shortlisted on the basis of the personal interview. The candidates will be hired for a fixed time period of six months which is extendable for a period of three years from the initial date of joining.

Vacancies for the EIL recruitment 2019:

Executive Grade I: 15 vacancies

Executive Grade II: 15 vacancies

Total: 30 vacancies

Eligibility for the EIL recruitment 2019:

Age: The upper age limit of the candidate for the post of Executive Grade I is 37 years and for the post of Executive Grade II, the upper age limit is 41 years. Candidates of SC and ST category will get a 5-year relaxation in the upper age limit, candidates of OBc category will get an age relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit and the candidates with any disabilities will get an age relaxation of 10 years in the upper age limit.

Education: The candidate must possess a graduate degree in engineering including BE, B.Tech or B.Sc (engineering) with minimum 60 per cent marks and or equivalent CGPA.

Steps to apply for the EIL recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Engineers India Limited, engineersindia.com.

Step 2: Tap the careers tab on the homepage and select the apply to EIL and then current opening options from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Fill the online form and verify all the written details.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Submit the form.

Step 6: Take the print out of the final receipt for future references.

Pay scale for the EIL recruitment 2019:

The candidates who will be hired at the post of Executive Grade I for X category cities will be paid Rs 80,000, for Y category cities, candidates will be paid Rs 76,000 and for the Z category cities, the candidates will be paid Rs 72,000.

The candidates who will be hired at the post of Executive Grade II for X category cities will be paid Rs 96,000 for Y category cities, they’ll be paid Rs 91,200 and for Z category cities, they’ll be paid Rs 86, 400 per month.

