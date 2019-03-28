Engineers India Ltd recruitment 2019: Applications are been invited for the recruitment of Executive Pipe Stress Engineer (Mechanical) posts under Government of India, Engineers India Limited. Eligible candidates can apply for the post from March 29, 2019, till April 16, 2019. All eligible candidates can visit the official website-engineersindia.com to register themselves for the recruitment process.

Engineers India Ltd recruitment 2019: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi has invited candidates for the recruitment of Executive Pipe Stress Engineer (Mechanical) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post from March 29, 2019, to April 16, 2019. All eligible candidates can visit the official website-engineersindia.com, to know more about the post.

Important Dates:

• 29 March 2019: Starting date of Application

• April 16, 2019: Last date of submitting the Application

Vacancy:

Pipe Stress Engineer (Mechanical) – 30 Posts

• Executive Grade 1 – 15 Posts

• Executive Grade II – 15 Posts

Salary:

• Executive Grade 1 – Rs. 72,000 to 80,000/-

• Executive Grade II – Rs. 86,400 to 96,000/-

note: Reservation for SC/ST/OBC /EWS/Persons with Disabilities candidates shall be as per Government norms.

How to Apply:

All Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website -engineersindia.com from tomorrow, Mar 29, 2019 till April 16, 2019.

About Engineers India Ltd (EIL):

The Engineers India Limited is a Navratna public-sector undertaking of the Government of India under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It was set up in 1965 to provide engineering and related technical services for petroleum refineries and other industrial projects, bestowed with many prestigious awards in recognition of its excellence in business operations, safety record and corporate best practices. It has a track record across entire Oil & Gas value chain includes 10 greenfield refineries, 39 Oil & Gas processing plants, 42 pipelines and 9 petrochemical complexes. It is a wholly-owned Government enterprise, incorporated pursuant to a formation agreement dated November 20, 196,4 between the Government of India and BIC. EIL has owned many awards such as IEI Industry Excellence Award 2018 instituted by The Institution of Engineers (India) was received on December 21, 2018.CII National Energy Efficiency Circle Awards in two categories: Energy Efficient Technology – Implementation of Oxygen Enrichment Technology in SRU and Best Energy Efficient Case Study – combined Heat & Power Optimisation of a Refinery in May 2018. EIL has two wholly owned subsidiaries, EIL Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd in Malaysia, and Certification Engineers International Ltd, to undertake Independent Certification, and Third-Party Inspection (TPI) assignments.

