EPFO admit card 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will release the hall tickets on Saturday, July 20, 2019, for the assistant recruitment examination. The candidates can download the assistant recruitment hall tickets from the official website of EPFO, or click on the link to directly visit the official website of the EPFO.

Candidates must know that the hall tickets will display in an online mode, and they must download it or take a hard copy for it to enter in the examination hall. Meanwhile, on July 30, 30, 2019, The prelims examination will be conducted.

Follow the steps to download the EPFO assistant recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Notifications

Step 3: Click on the generated link Download admit card

Step 4: The hall tickets will display in the online mode.

Step 5: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates must know that the exam will be conducted in Two-Phases, In Phase, I is for qualifying in nature and marks will not be calculated while making the final merit list, whereas, in Phase II the exam will be descriptive.Candiates who will got selected for EPFO recruitment exam, the salary structre for those is 44,900 per month in addition to allowances including TA, DA, HRA and others. EPFO was formed in 1952 by the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act and is control by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

