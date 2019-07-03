EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will the admit cards for Assistant examination in the third week of July, as per reports. Candidates can check the steps to download the EPFO Assistant Admit Cards 2019 given below.

EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019: The Admit Cards for EPFO or Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Assistant Preliminary 2019 examination for recruitment to the vacant posts will release on July 20, 2019 according to an official notification released by the authority. The Admit Cards will be issued through the official website – epfindia.gov.in of the EPFO and all the candidates who have submitted applications for the post of Assistant are advised to download their admit cards for appearing on the examination.

The EPFO Organisation is going to conduct the preliminary exam recruitment of assistants on and July 30th and 31st 2019 at various centres. The authority has released a notification that says, the EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019 will release on July 20 and the link for downloading the hall tickets will remain active till July 30, 2019.

Candidates will have to download the admit cards before link gets deactivated on the official website. Reportedly, there are 280 vacancies to the post of Assistant for which this recruitment drive is being conducted by the EPFO.

How to download the EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation as mentioned above – epfindia.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out for reference

