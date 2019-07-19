EPFO Assistant admit card 2019: The admit cards for the online phase I preliminary exam has been released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Candidates can download admit card by visiting epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Assistant admit card 2019: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has issued the admit card for the online phase I preliminary exam for the recruitment to the post of Assistant. The admit card or the call letter was going to release tomorrow but it was issued a day early from the officially announced date. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), epfindia.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on July 30 and July 31, 2019. The recruitment notification mentioned that the admit cards must be downloaded by July 30, 2019. All the candidates are advised to download there admit cards or call letters before July 30, 2019.

Steps to download EPFO admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying download call letter For EPFO-Assistants Examination present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Download the admit card or call letter.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you.

If the page is taking a lot of time in loading, then the candidates are advised to take a break as the site may be taking time to load due to heavy load on servers. If any of the candidates has forgotten his password, then the candidates can click the forgot password option and reset it by using registration number, email ID or the mobile number.

