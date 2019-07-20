EPFO Assistant Exam 2019: The EPFO Assistance Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization. The EPFO entrance exam is conducted for the Assistant posts and is scheduled to held in two phases from July 30, 2019, and July 31,

EPFO Assistant Exam 2019: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released the EPFO Assistance Admit Card 2019 on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for EPFO Assistant Exam can download EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019 from the official website of EPFO- epfindia.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials like registration number/roll number, password/date of birth handy in order to download the admit card

EPFO prelims exams are conducted for the Assistant posts and are scheduled to held on July 30, 2019, and July 31, 2019. The exam will be held in two stages, i.e. Phase- 1 and Phase 2. Those who will qualify the preliminary exam or Phase 1 will be eligible to appear in Phase 2 Round or Main Exam.

As per the official notification, admit card is available from July 20, 2019, and is available till July 30, hence candidates are advised to download the admit card on or before the last date.

EPFO Assistant Exam 2019: Steps to download the Admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the EPFO, epfindia.gov.in .

Step 2: On the homepage, click the EPFO ​​Assistant Admit Card 2019 link

Step 3: Enter your personal details such as registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 4: The admit card will be available on your screen.

Step 5: Download the Assistant Examination Admit Card and take out the print out for future reference.

EPFO had notified for 280 Assistant vacancies and the successful candidates will get the pay level 7 of pay scale of 7th CPC for the EPFO Assistant Post.

