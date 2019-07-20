EPFO Assistant hall ticket 2019: The hall tickets for online phase I preliminary exam for Assistants recruitment has been released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on the official website epfindia.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit cards by July 31, 2019 through the official website.

EPFO Assistant hall ticket 2019: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released the hall ticket for online phase I preliminary exam for Assistants recruitment on the official epfindia.gov.in. The call letter which was supposed to be released on July 20, 2019, was released a day earlier. Candidates need to login to their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to download the hall ticket of EPFO Assistant Recruitment 2019.

The examination will be held on July 30 and 31, 2019. Admit cards can be downloaded by July 30. The call letter should be downloaded till July 31, 2019. Interested candidates are advised to download their call letters at the earliest possible.

Steps to download EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website that is epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the top of the website, click on the scrolling message “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER For EPFO- ASSISTANTS (ASSISTANT SECTION OFFICER) EXAMINATION”

Step 3: Online phase I preliminary exam call letter download page. Enter login credentials. Click on the login button

Step 4: Download the admit card. Take a print out of the call letter.

In case the candidates are not able to access the page, candidates are advised to try again. It’s probably not working because of the heavy load on the servers. Also, if candidates forget the password, they can enter their registration number, mobile number, and email ID.

On the login screen, in case the date of birth is being rejected. The reason could be the formatting of the details. Candidates are supposed to enter DOB in dd-mm-yy format.

Candidates should note that the written examination will be held in two phases that is Phase- 1 and Phase 2. The qualifiers of the preliminary examination for Phase 1 will be eligible to qualify for Phase 2 round or Main Exam.

