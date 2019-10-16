EPFO Assistant Phase-I result 2019: The results of the EPFO Assistant Phase-I Exam have been released on the official website - epfindia.gov.in. Check the steps given in this article to download the EPFO Assistant Phase-I result 2019.

EPFO Assistant Phase-I result 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the results of EPFO Assistant Phase-I Exam 2019 on its official website – epfindia.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to check and download their respective results from the official website of the authority. The EPFO Assistant Phase-I Exam 2019 was conducted by the authority for the Assistant Section Officer posts on July 31, 2019, at various centers.

EPFO had initially released a notification inviting applications for the above-mentioned post. The notification said that there is 280 number of vacancies against the posts. Moreover, the EPFO Phase I exam was of a qualifying examination and those shortlisted will have to appear for another round of the examination and interview. The marks of the EPFO Phase I examination will not be considered for the final selection merit list.

The authority will next conduct the next examination soon i.e. an online objective type test of EPFO Phase-II Main Examination, and later a descriptive paper examination will be held in the Computer Based Test or CBT mode. Meanwhile, the results are now available on the official website and candidates can check the same by following the instructions above.

How to download the EPFO Assistant Phase-I result 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the Result link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and click on the submit button

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the result: epfindia.gov.in

Moreover, EPFO is one of the largest Social Security Organisations.

