EPFO Assistant Posts 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of for Assistant posts on the official website epfindia.gov.in by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit the official site of EPFO epfindia.gov.in. The last date to apply for teh post is till June 25, 2019. A total of 280 posts are to be filled through thsi recruitment drive.

EPFO Assistant Posts: Important Dates

Opening date of application: May 30, 2019

Closing date of application; June 25, 2019

Downloading of call letters: July 20 to 30, 2019

Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) dates: July 30 and 31, 2019

EPFO Assistant Posts: Vacancy Details

Assistant: 280 Posts

EPFO Assistant Posts: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a degree from recognized University or equivalent.

EPFO Assistant Posts: Age Limit

Candidates should be aged between 20 to 27 years of age.

EPFO Assistant Posts: Pay Scale

Under 7th pay commission, the entry pay Rs. 44,900 level- 7 of pay matrix (civilian employees). Additionally to this, they ill also be eligible for DA, HRA and Transport Allowance and other allowances, as per the rules in force from time to time.

Other Details

Candidates who belonged to SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will pay Rs 250/- as application fee> While the candidates belonging to other categories Rs 500/- as application fee. More related information can be checked from the official site of EPFO.

