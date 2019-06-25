EPFO Assistant Recruitment online application process will close today. Eligible candidates can apply for 280 posts of EPFO Assistant by visiting the official website epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Assistant Recruitment 2019: The Employe’s Provident Fund (EPFO) online application process closes today, June 25 as per the schedule announced in the notification. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts of EPFO Assistant by visiting the official website of the organization – epfindia.gov.in

Recruitment notification for the post of EPFO Assistant has been issued under Direct Recruitment Quota Across India by The Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation.

Selection for the post of EPFO Assistant post will be done on the basis of the Objective Type Exam, which will be held on July 30 and July 31. The calls for Assistant Prelims can be downloaded from the official website from July 20 to July 30, 2019.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application – May 30, 2019

Last date of online application – June 25, 2019

Downloading of call letters – July 20 to July 30, 2019

Preliminary Examination dates (phase 1) – July 30 and July 31, 2019

The main examination – Call letters will be sent after the declaration of the result of Preliminary Examination

EPFO Assistant Vacancy Details:

Assistant – 280 Posts

General – 113 Posts

OBC NCL – 76 Posts

EWS – 28 Posts

SC – 42 Posts

ST – 21 Posts

Pay Scale: Level – 7 of Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) under the 7th Pay Commission with entry pay Rs – 44,900

Eligibility Criteria for EPFO Assistant Posts:

Degree from a recognized university

Age limit:

20 to 27 years

Selection Procedure for EPFO Assistant Posts:

Selection will be done on the basis of 2 phases i.e. Phase-1 (Preliminary Exam) and Phase -2 (Main Exam)

How to Apply for EPFO Assistant Jobs 2019

Application Fee:

SC/ ST/ PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Economically Weaker Section(EWS) – Rs 250

All other categories – Rs 500

Note: All eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through EFPO official website from May 30 to June 25, 2019.

