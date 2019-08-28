EPFO Assistant Result 2019: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is likely to declare the PFO Assistant Prelims Exams by the end of this month. Candidates those who had given the prelims exams and are waiting for the result should keep a track on the official website of EPFO, epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Assistant Result 2019 is likely to be released soon

EPFO Assistant Result 2019: EPFO Assistant Prelims Exams which was held on 31 July 2019, the results for the same is expected to be released soon. Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) might declare the EPFO Assistant Result by this week on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the EPFO Assistant Prelims exam conducted on 31st gave the feedback that the difficulty level of the exam, was easy to9 moderate.

The pattern of the EPFO Assistant Prelims Exams was based on the bank exam pattern. Candidates who are sure about their score in the EPFO Assistant Prelims exam should start preparing for the EPFO Assistant Mains 2019 exam.

Steps to Check EPFO Assistant Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019

step 3: Enter login credentials, Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

EPFO Assistant Result 2019: Expected cut-off

The expected cut-off for the EPFO Assistant exam may vary from the categories,

Candidates belonging to General Category, the expected cut off is 78-85

Candidates belonging to EWS Category, the expected cut off is 73-77

Candidates belonging to SC Category, the expected cut off is 68-70

Candidates belonging to ST Category, the expected cut off is 65- 69

