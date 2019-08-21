EPFO Assistant Result 2019: Employees Provident Fund Organization will be releasing the EPFO Assistant Result 2019 by the end of this week I.E, August 25, 2019. The written examination was held in last month. Candidates can go through the following steps and know how to download EPFO Assistant Result 2019.

EPFO Assistant Result 2019: Employees Provident Fund Organization is highly likely to announce the EPFO Assistant Result 2019 by the end of this week and the same will be declared on the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in. Though officials have not confirmed the date but if reports are to believed, EPFO Assistant Result 2019 will be declared by Sunday, August 25, 2019. Candidates. who had sat in the examination, can visit the official website and download their results.

The EPFO had held the test on July 30, 2019, and July 31, 2019. The selection of candidates will be based on the two-step examination process i.e, mains and prelims. Only those candidates will be eligible for the main examination who qualify the prelims. The EPFO is yet to announce the date for the final exam. It will be declared after the declaration of prelims result.

Check steps to download EPFO Assistant result 2019:

Visit the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads EPFO Assistant Result 2019 Here, you need to enter credentials. Hit the enter button. EPFO Assistant result 2019 result will appear on your screen. Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

Meanwhile, as many as 280 vacancies of Assistant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website and stay updated.

