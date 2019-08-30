EPFO result 2019: The assistant exam result 2019, likely to release by August 31, 2019, by the officials of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates must keep track on very updates made by EPFO officials and a direct link has been given below.

EPFO result 2019: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon announce the assistant exam result 2019. As per the reports, the officials of EPFO will release the result by 31 August 2019 @epfindia.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track on every update made by EPFO officials and can check the assistant result only on the official website of EPFO and no other source.

The bank exam pattern has been applied on EPFO assistant prelims exam 2019, which consists of Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude and English Language sections and candidates who are sure that their prelims exam to be clear must further prepare for EPFO Assistant Mains exam 2019.

Follow the steps to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Whats New

Step 3: Click on the generated link EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Cnaites must enter all the required credentials like Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 6: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 7: Candidates must download the EPFO prelims result in 2019

Step 8: Take a hard copy of it for future use.

Categories Expected Cut off

General 78-85

EWS 73-77

OBC 70-75

SC 68-70

ST 65-69

Section Total Questions Marks Duration

Quantitative Aptitude 40 60 35

Reasoning 40 60 35

English Language 40 40 30

General/ Economy 30 40 20

Total- 2 hours

Apart from this, some links for recruitment to the post of social security assistant in EPFO and recruitment of assistants in Employees Provident Fund Organisation has been generated on the official website of EPFO candidates can apply for the post.

