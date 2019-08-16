EPFO Assistant Result 2019: Employees Provident Fund Organization will soon declare the results the EPFO Assistant on its official website, epfindia.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared in the prelims examination can check the result from the official website.

EPFO Assistant Result 2019: Employees Provident Fund Organization is likely to release the EPFO Assistant results soon on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the preliminary examination can check their result through the official site of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.

The prelims written examination was conducted on July 30, 2019, and July 31, 2019. The selected candidates will be eligible to appear for the main exams and the dates for the same will be announced soon by the organization.

Steps to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official site of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the recruitment link and the result link will be displayed there.

Step 3: Press EPFO Assistant Result 2019 link available under recruitment section.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future reference.

The selection of the candidates will be based on main exams and prelims. The main exam will comprise of 153 questions and it will be of 230 marks. Total time allotted to the candidates to solve the paper is 2 hours 45 minutes. A total of 280 posts of Assistant posts in the Employees Provident Fund Organization has been notified. The candidate started to register online was on May 30 and it was ended on June 25, 2019,

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App