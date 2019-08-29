EPFO Assistant Result Prelims 2019: Result of the EPFO Assistant Result 2019 Prelims is expected to be released soon through the official website, @ epfindia.gov.in by August 31, 2019. Interested candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check the result.

EPFO Assistant Result Prelims 2019: EPFO Assistant Result 2019 (Prelims) is expected to be released soon on the official website @ epfindia.gov.in by August 31, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website. The prelims examinations for Assistant Prelims result was conducted on July 31, 2019.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) usually releases the EPFO Assistant result within a month of exam. Expectations are high that the EPFO result probably be released by August 31, 2019 on the official website EPFO Assistant. While the expected cut-off of Prelims 2019 examination.

EPFO Assistant 2019 Prelims exam was based on the bank exam pattern.

The change came into the notice for the first time in EPFO assistant exam pattern. Candidates who had appeared for the examination which was shared on the difficulty level of the examination that is easy to moderate.

Candidates who were good in attempting the questions was 75-85. These candidates attempted questions in sections such as Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude and English Language sections.

Those who are sure about their EPFO Assistant Prelims exam should now start their for the EPFO Assistant Mains 2019 exam.

Check EPFO Assistant Result 2019 by following the given steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019

Step 3: Enter details such as roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Submit and Download

Candidates can check the EPFO Assistant (Prelims) expected cut-off 2019 as mentioned below:

General

78-85

EWS

73-77

OBC

70-75

SC

68-70

ST

65-69

After qualifying the Prelims examination, the students will take the examination for the EPFO Assistant Mains 2019 exam. Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is expected to conduct the EPFO Assistant mains examination in the month of September 2019.

