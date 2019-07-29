EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019, Download EPFO SSA Hall Tickets 2019 Online from epfindia.gov.in. The Employees Provident fund Organization (EPFO) likely to release the hall tickets for SSA prelims exam 2019. Candidates who willing to apply for SSA prelims exams must download the hall tickets and its mandate for the candidates to carry the hall tickets in the examination hall. Candidates can download the SSA prelims exams hall tickets @epfindia.gov.in

EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019: The Employees Provident fund Organization (EPFO) will soon be going to release the SSA prelims exam 2019 hall tickets. Candidates who are willing to appear in SSA prelims exams can download it from the official website of EPFO, or click on the link @epfindia.gov.in to visit directly.

As per the reports, EPFO will active the SSA prelims exam 2019 admit card link between August 21 to September 1, 2019. Candidates must know that the link will appear in an online mode, and only can be download from the official website of EPFO and from no other source. Its mandate for the candidates to carry the hall tickets in the examination halls otherwise the officials won’t allow them to appear in the examination.

Follow the steps to download the EPFO SSA prelims exam hall tickets:

Step 1: Click on the link @epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link under What’s New

Step 3: Click on the generated link

Step 4: The hall tickets will display in an online mode

Step 5: Candidates must download the hall tickets and take the hard copy of it.

However, from August 31, 2019, to September 1 2019, the exam for SSA prelims exams to be conducted at various exam centres. Meanwhile, candidates must keep a track for any latest updates. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was founded on March 4, 1952. The organisation is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

