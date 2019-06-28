EPFO Recruitment 2019: There are 2189 Social Security Assistant vacancies reported for graduate degree holders at Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Interested candidates can apply now at epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Recruitment 2019: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has opened the online application process for recruitment to 2189 Social Security Assistant (SSA) vacancies through its official website – epfindia.gov.in. The authority had released a notification through its official website and Employment news announcing the vacant positions at the organisation. The online application process was opened through the portal on yesterday – June 27, 2019.

The last date for submission of online applications for the post of Social Security Assistant has been scheduled for July 21, 2019. Interested candidates can check the details such as eligibility criteria and others on the recruitment notification released by EPFO.

EPFO Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application opens on – June 27, 2019

Last date for submission of filled up application online – July 21, 2019

Recruitment examination to be held between – August 31 and September 01, 2019

EPFO Social Security Assistant Posts Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying to the posts must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. Candidates having a requisite typing speed of 5000 Key depressions per hour for Data Entry Work will be preferred.

Candidates must be in between the age bracket of 18 and 27 Years as on the last date for online application.

EPFO Social Security Assistant Posts: How to apply?

Visit the EPFO website – epfindia.gov.in

ON the homepage, click on the option “APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSA-2019 IN EPFO”

ON clicking, candidates will be taken to a new screen

Click on the Registration option and enter the details such as Name, Contact details and Email-id

Validate the entered details and Save your application

Upload Photo and Signature

Now fill other details of the Application Form

Preview the application form and to preview and finally click on SUBMIT.

Click on ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment application fees

Click on ‘Submit’ button and keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference if necessary

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App